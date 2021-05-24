May 24, 2021 / 06:45PM GMT

Philip A. Cusick - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD and Senior Analyst



Hi. Thanks for joining us. My name is Phil Cusick. I follow the com services and infrastructure space here at JPMorgan. I want to introduce Kenny Gunderman, President and CEO of Uniti Group. Thanks for your time, Kenny.



Kenneth A. Gunderman - Uniti Group Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Phil, it's great to be with you. Thanks for having us.



Questions and Answers:

- JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD and Senior AnalystI'm asking most companies about what they see as we come out of COVID, but your business really wasn't substantially affected by that. Maybe it makes more sense to start with an update on the funnel of potential deals now that we're past the Windstream bankruptcy. And just whether those are outright acquisitions, opco/propco deals, how does that funnel look?- Uniti Group Inc. - President, CEO & DirectorYes,