All right. Great. Good morning, and welcome to our 7th Annual Cowen Communications Infrastructure Summit. For those that don't know me, my name is Greg Williams. I cover cable, satellite and telco, including Uniti.
I'm delighted to be joined today by Kenny Gunderman, the CEO and President of Uniti. Today's format will be a 40-minute fireside chat. So yes, let's get started.
Kenny, thank you very much for joining us today.
Questions and Answers:Kenneth A. Gunderman - Uniti Group Inc. - President, CEO & Director
It's great to be with you, as always, Greg. Sorry, we're not there in person, but it's great to be here virtually. So looking forward to the -- to our discussion.
Great. Likewise. So let's just get started and talk about the deal funnel. In the past, you've mentioned that the deal funnel pipeline is typically 1/3, 1/3, 1/3