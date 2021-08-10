Aug 10, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT

Gregory Bradford Williams - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - Director



All right. Great. Good morning, and welcome to our 7th Annual Cowen Communications Infrastructure Summit. For those that don't know me, my name is Greg Williams. I cover cable, satellite and telco, including Uniti.



I'm delighted to be joined today by Kenny Gunderman, the CEO and President of Uniti. Today's format will be a 40-minute fireside chat. So yes, let's get started.



Kenny, thank you very much for joining us today.



Questions and Answers:

- Uniti Group Inc. - President, CEO & DirectorIt's great to be with you, as always, Greg. Sorry, we're not there in person, but it's great to be here virtually. So looking forward to the -- to our discussion.- Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - DirectorGreat. Likewise. So let's just get started and talk about the deal funnel. In the past, you've mentioned that the deal funnel pipeline is typically 1/3, 1/3, 1/3