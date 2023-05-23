Q1 2023 Marinomed Biotech AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Unidentified Participant



On behalf of Montega, a warm welcome to today's earnings call of Marinomed Biotech AG, following the publication of the company's half-year figures for 2023. The CEO, Andreas Grassauer; and the CFO, Pascal Schmidt will give you a presentation on the results in a moment, and the floor will be opened for upcoming questions following the presentation.



Having said that, the stage is yours.



Andreas Grassauer - Marinomed Biotech AG - CEO



Thank you very much, and welcome, everybody, to our half-year earnings call. And we'll jump right into the presentation. Next to me is Pascal Schmidt, our CFO, and also warm welcome to Pascal. So we'll talk today, of course, about the highlights of the year to date, then Pascal will do a dive into the financials of the first half, then I will take back, talk about the growth strategy and the project outlook, how we're going to see the rest of the year and what the progress at the important projects, and at the end, we'll briefly talk about the financial calendar.



What have we seen in the first half