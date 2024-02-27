Feb 27, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT

Unidentified Participant



Hello, everybody, a full disclosure. This is, I think, one of the few sessions that will be webcast today. So for Q&A later, just so everyone knows and presenting now is AMC Networks. For those of you who don't know, it's a leading cable network and online streaming company. And from the company, we're happy to have here Patrick O'Connell, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Nick Seibert, Corporate Development and Investor Relations. So thank you both for making the trip again, I think two or two years in a row, maybe three, I forget. But with that, why don't we just kind of get right into it? And of course, we're going to get into the 2024 guidance that you just provided. But before we do that, I would love to dig into that.



Patrick O Connell - AMC Networks Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President



Thanks.



Questions and Answers:

Just the business a little bit. Can you just talk about the assets that you own, how you generate revenue and