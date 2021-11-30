Dustin Group AB Capital Markets Day Transcript

Nov 30, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Thomas Ekman - Dustin Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Hello, everyone, and most welcome to Dustin's Capital Markets Day 2021. I hope you had a good day so far. We are in a beautiful Stockholm live here from a stage, digital, of course, as the circumstances are. We will have a great agenda now for 2 hours, where you will -- we will go through the plan where we are right now and how the plan forward looks. We'll first start off with an introduction from myself with the vision and then going to the strategy by Johan Karlsson, CFO. Moving into sustainability, having a short little break and then go into operations, brand the different segments we have with SMB and LCP and then, of course, have a summary and the Q&A. So with 2-hour full pack schedule, and I hope you are enjoying yourself during this -- right during these 2 hours.



The people you will meet today is the full management team with myself; Johan Karlsson; you have seen before many of you have, Alexandra FÃ¼rst, who's Head of Operations in the Nordics. We have Angelo Bul, who is heading