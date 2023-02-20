Dustin Group AB Capital Market Update Transcript

Feb 20, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Thomas Ekman - Dustin Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Great. Hello, everyone, and most welcome to our Capital Markets update. We will update on our new financial targets, updated financial targets, and you will also hear a run-through of the segments. But let me just go through for you what -- how the agenda looks today. And let's see, here we have. Yes, our agenda for today is that we start with an introduction, of course, from myself and Johan Karlsson, who's over here and also the incoming CEO. Thank you.



Then we run through the updated financial targets. We will go here from Rebecca Tallmark on an update on the SMB segment, small and medium-sized business segment. Then we will also have Michael Haagen here and Angelo Bul talking about the large corporate and public segment. And then we obviously will go through the synergies we have, leverage CO2 emission, which is our uplifted new target and then obviously, I have a summary and Q&A.



So it will be a very good afternoon, 1.5 hour, intense. And obviously, we'll have a Q&A