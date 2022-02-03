Feb 03, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 03, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Lars-Ãke Norling
Nordnet AB (publ) - CEO
* Lennart KrÃ¤n
Nordnet AB (publ) - CFO
* Johan Tidestad
Nordnet AB (publ) - Chief Communications Officer
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Jacob Hesslevik
SEB - Analyst
* Patrik Brattelius
ABG Sundal Collier - Analyst
* Ermin Keric
Carnegie - Analyst
* Emil Johnson
DNB Markets - Analyst
=====================
Johan Tidestad - Nordnet AB(publ)-Chief Communications Officer
Okay. Hello, everybody. It's 10:00, February 3, and welcome to Nordnet and the presentation of our financial report for the fourth quarter of 2021. My name is Johan Tidestad. I am the Chief Communications Officer at Nordnet and I will be hosting this session.
With me today is our CEO, Lars-Ãke Norling, and our CFO, Lennart KrÃ¤n. Lars-
Q4 2021 Nordnet AB (publ) Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 03, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...