Q4 2022 Nordnet AB (publ) Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jan 31, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Jan 31, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Marcus Lindberg

Nordnet AB (publ) - IR

* Lars-Ake Norling

Nordnet AB (publ) - CEO

* Lennart Kran

Nordnet AB (publ) - CFO



Conference Call Participants

* Ermin Keric

Carnegie Investment Bank AB - Analyst

* Jacob Hesslevik

SEB - Analyst

* Enrico Bolzoni

JPMorgan Chase & Co - Analyst

* Nicolas McBeath

DNB Markets - Analyst

* Panayiotis Ellinas

Morgan Stanley - Analyst

* Jacob Kruse

Bernstein Autonomous LLP - Analyst

* Alex Medhurst

Barclays Bank PLC - Analyst

* Maria Semikhatova

Citigroup Inc. - Analyst



Marcus Lindberg - Nordnet AB(publ)-IR



(audio in progress) the presentation of Nordnet's fourth quarter and full year 2022. My name is Marcus Lindberg. I am