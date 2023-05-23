May 23, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Neil Murphy - Bytes Technology Group plc - CEO



Good morning. I'd like to thank you for joining us for Bytes' full-year results presentation for the year ending February 2023. We're delighted to present another very positive set of results with strong double-digit growth, driven by contributions from all areas of the business. As we enter our 41st year of trading, I'm pleased to say that demand for IT across our entire customer base remains high, and more on that shortly.



Before we turn to the highlights, I just want to take a moment to reflect on what has been a cracking 12 months of the business. The success is built on the solid foundations we've laid over many years. It's built on long-term investments we've made in our systems, our relationships with customers, and our partnerships with the world's most successful IT vendors.



And importantly, it's down to our people. Each and every member of the team who works in the business has played a crucial role. And without them, these results simply would not be possible. And I would just like to pay tribute to their passion, their commitment