Seven Group Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 17, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

Kerry Matthew Stokes - Seven Group Holdings Limited - Executive Chairman



Good morning. I'm Kerry Stokes, Executive Chairman, Seven Group Holdings. Welcome to this Virtual Annual General Meeting of Seven Group Holdings. There is a quorum. I'm pleased to declare this virtual meeting open.



First, let me introduce the members of the Board: Managing Director and CEO of Seven Group Holdings, Ryan Stokes; Annabelle Chaplain; Terry Davis; Kate Farrar; Chris Mackay; David McEvoy; the Hon. Warwick Smith; and Richard Uechtritz. SGH is undergoing process of Board succession and renewal over the last couple of years, allowing us to create a Board of outstanding individuals who have worked constructively together to help guide in repositioning the consequential growth at SGH. Each director brings a range of personal, professional experiences and expertise to the Board. The Board seeks to achieve an appropriate mix of skills, tenures and diversities, including a deep understanding of the industries in which we hold investments and operate as well as operations and corporate management. Financial and safety