Nov 17, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT
Kerry Matthew Stokes - Seven Group Holdings Limited - Executive Chairman
Good morning. I'm Kerry Stokes, Executive Chairman, Seven Group Holdings. Welcome to this Virtual Annual General Meeting of Seven Group Holdings. There is a quorum. I'm pleased to declare this virtual meeting open.
First, let me introduce the members of the Board: Managing Director and CEO of Seven Group Holdings, Ryan Stokes; Annabelle Chaplain; Terry Davis; Kate Farrar; Chris Mackay; David McEvoy; the Hon. Warwick Smith; and Richard Uechtritz. SGH is undergoing process of Board succession and renewal over the last couple of years, allowing us to create a Board of outstanding individuals who have worked constructively together to help guide in repositioning the consequential growth at SGH. Each director brings a range of personal, professional experiences and expertise to the Board. The Board seeks to achieve an appropriate mix of skills, tenures and diversities, including a deep understanding of the industries in which we hold investments and operate as well as operations and corporate management. Financial and safety
Seven Group Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Nov 17, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...