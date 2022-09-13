Half Year 2022 RBG Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 13, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Nicola Foulston - RBG Holdings plc - CEO



Thank you very much, Paul, and good morning. And I'm imagining that we've got quite a few existing investors on with us today. But just in case we have a couple of new ones, just to remind you that I'm the Group CEO. I took over in 2016, bringing the business to market in 2018 on a buy-and-build platform for professional services and to invest in litigation finance as the icing on the cake.



My background is Brands Hatch, where I acquired it in 1991, (sic - see slide 2, "1992") I think that long ago, and took it to market. And then later, it was acquired by Interpublic, an American plc, and returning investors six, seven times, post that, their money.

