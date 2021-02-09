Feb 09, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Martin Ellis - Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB - CEO, President & Member of Executive Board



Okay. Thank you very much. Welcome, everybody. Thanks for calling in to our webcast. We're happy to have you. And we'll move straight on to our presentation.



You've seen we have a solid financial position at the end of the year after a strong fourth quarter in terms of sales and earnings. I'll start off on Page 2 with a quick reminder on the COVID situation. Obviously, the health of our employees, customers, suppliers is paramount, and we've been very careful to manage our contacts as best we could. And as a result, we have a very limited impact on our operations and business so far. We have a strong focus on customer credit risk, of course. But again, no significant impact there. Cost control and cash preservation also has been on the top of our list, and