Q4 2021 Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone. Very happy to have you on the call. Thanks for joining in. So I'll jump right into it. We have had, all in all, a strong year again. It's actually a record year, but just by a relatively minor margin over last year, which was quite good already. And we have achieved that in spite of the cost inflation you have seen and which we continue to see.



Moving on to Page 2. If you take us, we have an increase in our net sales of 11% over last year, with 4% organic growth, that's basically sales price increases, 8% from acquisitions and a small negative currency effect of 2%. Our results both EBITDA and operating profit are up 13% over last year. And our cash flow from operating activities