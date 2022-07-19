Q2 2022 Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Good morning and welcome to the Nordic Waterproofing Holdings Conference Call. We have with us Mr. Martin Ellis, CEO; and Mr. Per-Olof Schrewelius, CFO.



Martin Ellis - Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB(publ)-CEO&President



Okay, thank you very much. And good morning, everyone. Thanks for calling in.



Happy to be here on our second quarter call. We have reached a sales milestone of SEK 4 billion. And I would say, more importantly, we've been able to improve our bottom line also, as you'll see, so a reasonably good quarter, we believe.



And turning to Page 2, where we have some figures about the sales and profit performance. So we have increased sales by 18% in the quarter versus last year, and 11% of that is organic and 13% is actually price increases. So we have a very slight reduction in volume which comes from the