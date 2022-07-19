Jul 19, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Good morning and welcome to the Nordic Waterproofing Holdings Conference Call. We have with us Mr. Martin Ellis, CEO; and Mr. Per-Olof Schrewelius, CFO.
(Operator Instructions) Please note that this event is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Martin Ellis, CEO. Please go ahead.
Martin Ellis - Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB(publ)-CEO&President
Okay, thank you very much. And good morning, everyone. Thanks for calling in.
Happy to be here on our second quarter call. We have reached a sales milestone of SEK 4 billion. And I would say, more importantly, we've been able to improve our bottom line also, as you'll see, so a reasonably good quarter, we believe.
And turning to Page 2, where we have some figures about the sales and profit performance. So we have increased sales by 18% in the quarter versus last year, and 11% of that is organic and 13% is actually price increases. So we have a very slight reduction in volume which comes from the
Q2 2022 Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 19, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...