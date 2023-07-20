Jul 20, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Per-Olof Palle Schrewelius - Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB(publ)-CFO&Head of IR
Welcome, everyone, to this presentation of Nordic Waterproofing Second Quarter 2023. Let me start with pointing out that this meeting is being recorded for everyone and participating names are visible. And with that, let me introduce our CEO, Martin Ellis and ask you to start the presentation.
Martin Ellis - Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB(publ)-CEO&President
Yes. Thank you very much, Palle. Welcome, everybody. Very glad to have you listening in. So we have had a very good quarter in Installation Services. We've achieved a further improvement in EBIT, but we had a mixed performance in Product Solutions, which some areas performing very well and other areas having some difficulties, and we'll obviously go into detail on that. Let me also remind you that we had strong comparables. Last year was a record year and the second quarter of '22 was an extremely
Q2 2023 Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 20, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...