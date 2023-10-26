Q3 2023 Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Per-Olof Palle Schrewelius - Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB(publ)-CFO&Head of IR



So good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Nordic Waterproofing's WebEx for the -- after the third quarter in 2023 here now. Let me remind you and point out that this presentation is being recorded and also that the participants' names will be disclosed and are visible. Having said that, let me hand over to our President and CEO, Martin Ellis to start up the presentation. Over to you, Martin.



Martin Ellis - Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB(publ)-CEO&President



Thank you very much, Palle, and welcome to all of you. Thanks for joining our webcast. We have been operating in a somewhat challenging market but has been able to realize stable sales compared to the same quarter last year and also an EBITDA which matches last year's quarter.



Moving on to the first -- the Page 2. We have had a net sales increase of 7% in SEK from SEK 1,132 million to SEK 1