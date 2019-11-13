Nine Months 2019 A2A SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 13, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the A2A 9 Months 2019 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Renata Bonfiglio, IR Manager of A2A. Please go ahead, Madam.



Renata Bonfiglio - A2A S.p.A. - IR Manager



Thank you very much. Welcome to everybody to our conference call. Valerio Camerano, CEO; and Andrea Crenna, CFO, will present to you the first 9 months the results of the company. The material of the presentation has been sent to you and is also available on our company website.



I now leave the floor to Valerio Camerano.



Luca Valerio Camerano - A2A S.p.A. - CEO, GM, MD & Director



(foreign language) and thank you to everybody for being -- following this presentation. So I will start from the -- typically we have from the highlights for the first 9 months. First of all, I think it's -- we want to underline the fact that we had a very strong third quarter, as you will see