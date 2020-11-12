Nine Months 2020 A2A SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, this is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the A2A Group Nine Months 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Renata Bonfiglio, IR Manager of A2A Group. Please go ahead, madam.



Renata Bonfiglio - A2A S.p.A. - IR Manager



Thank you very much. Dear all, good afternoon and welcome to our conference call. Renato Mazzoncini, CEO; Andrea Crenna, CFO will present our first nine months results based on the material sent to you and available on our website. After the presentation, we will address some of the questions which we -- analysts have sent to us in advance, and thereafter, we will have an open M&A session. I now hand you over to Renato Mazzoncini, CEO. Please go ahead.



Renato Mazzoncini - A2A S.p.A. - CEO, MD & Director



Okay. Thank you. Thank you, Renata. Good afternoon to everyone and thanks for joining our conference call. Some minutes of delay, but I just finished the Board 3