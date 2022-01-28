A2A SpA Special Call Transcript

Jan 28, 2022 / 07:45AM GMT

Renata Bonfiglio - A2A S.p.A. - IR Manager



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to the update of the strategic plan of A2A. Our CEO; Mr. Mazzoncini on the basis of the good results of 2021, we'll present the new strategy, which is based strongly on sustainability. The CFO, Andrea Crenna, will outline the economic and financial results. After the presentation, there will be a Q&A session diverted to financial analysts.



At this point I'll hand the floor over to Renato Mazzoncini.



Renato Mazzoncini - A2A S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Executive Director



Thank you very much Renata, and welcome to you all, and welcome to this presentation of the upgrade of our industrial plan. Now we gave the presentation this title beyond expectations because as a matter of fact, we closed 2021 with results beyond our expectations. And this gave us strength to update the plan and the plan that we are now going to outline. Now 12 months have up ever since we met only 29th of January for the presentation of the 10-year plan A2A. And we have seen 12 months announcing