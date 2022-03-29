Full Year 2021 Aquis Exchange PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 29, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Rosie Riall;BRR Media -



Today, I'm joined by Alasdair Haynes, the Chief Executive Officer of Aquis Exchange. Alasdair, great to have you with us.



Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes - Aquis Exchange PLC - Founder, CEO & Director



It's a great pleasure. Thank you.



Questions and Answers:

2021 was a good year for the group. Can you give us your key results highlights?- Aquis Exchange PLC - Founder, CEO & DirectorI'm delighted to be reporting a strong set of results for the group. We saw revenue grow by 42% to GBP 16.2 million. We saw pretax profits of GBP 3.2 million. That's 5x greater than the previous year. We saw after-tax profit of GBP 4.3 million, giving us an earnings per share on a basic level of 16p a share.All 3 divisions, including the 4 revenue streams, that includes data, have seen significant growth this year. We've increased the number of members. We've seen those