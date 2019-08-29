Q2 2019 Aqualisbraemar ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Glen Ole RÃ¸dland - AqualisBraemar ASA - Chairman



Good morning to everybody, and welcome to the presentation of AqualisBraemar. My name is Glen RÃ¸dland, I'm the Chairman of AqualisBraemar. We are very pleased to welcome the audience here today and also all of you viewing on the web. We are going to give you a introduction to the new company after the merge that was completed end of June, and it's -- the company has changed quite a bit. I hope we can illustrate that during today's session. We have more than doubled our revenue, and we have moved from being a -- predominantly an oil and gas focused company to be more energy service and renewables, which is growing very fast. And also, the shipping industry is one of our major client right now.



So first, this presentation, we will go through the second quarter figures. I have to warn you they are maybe more confusing than they should be because of the merge. So the figures, the P&L down to EBIT are only the old Aqualis. Then after EBIT, we have a large financial gain from the transaction. We will get back to that so that -- that