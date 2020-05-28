Q1 2020 Aqualisbraemar ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 28, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

David Wells - AqualisBraemar ASA - CEO & Director of UK



Good afternoon, everybody. Many thanks for tuning in and taking time to listen to our Q1 2020 performance update.



Turning to Slide 2. My name is David Wells. As a CEO, I'll be focusing on our performance during the quarter, adopting our usual presentation format. I'll be joined again by Kim Boman, our CFO, who will focus on our financial performance. Unfortunately, due to COVID, I'm unable to travel from London to Oslo. So on this occasion, this is not a live transmission. It therefore means, and I apologize, that we will not be able to take Q&A afterwards as we usually do. However, both Kim and myself are happy to answer any specific questions you may have if you contact us afterwards by e-mail or voice.



Moving to Slide 3, just to remind that this presentation does contain forward-looking statements and opinions, so our usual disclaimer applies.



Moving to Slide 4, I am pleased to report that we had a very good quarter. Our revenues are up, our margins are up, our profits are up, our staff utilizations are up. So