Q3 2022 ABL Group ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Presentation

Nov 03, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Dean Zuzic

ABL Group ASA - CFO

* Reuben Segal

ABL Group ASA - CEO



=====================

Reuben Segal - ABL Group ASA - CEO



Hi. Good morning. My name is Reuben Segal. I'm the Group CEO of the ABL Group. And I'm delighted to be joined here by my colleague, Dean Zuzic, our Group CFO, to present our Q3 figures.



So the plan for today -- this morning is I will go through the highlights of the operation during Q3. Dean will give you some of the financials that took place during the quarter. And I will finish off with an outlook going ahead.



Also for people online, welcome. I know this is also being streamed live this morning at ADIPEC, the oil and gas exhibition in Abu Dhabi. So welcome to all my colleagues and our clients over in Abu Dhabi.



So the usual disclaimer is there. Feel free to read it in your own time. It's long, it's worthy, but feel free when you have time.



So let's go into Q3.