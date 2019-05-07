May 07, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the AcadeMedia Q3 2019 report. Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Marcus StrÃ¶mberg; and CFO, Eola ÃnggÃ¥rd Runsten. (Operator Instructions) Speakers, please begin.
Marcus StrÃ¶mberg - AcadeMedia AB(publ)-President&CEO
So good morning. I'm Marcus StrÃ¶mberg, and together with me, Eola, sitting next to me. And good morning to this presentation about the quarter 3 of AcadeMedia.
So this time of the year is really fantastic in AcadeMedia because we are preparing for the exams of all our students, but we are also reporting this result. And we think that this result is quite good. It's a stable result. And also, we have seen improvement in our school segments. And I will go to Page #3, and let me give you a short CEO introduction, and then I will leave over to Eola to go through the numbers.
And in the report, you can see that we have been struggling with decline in the margin when it comes to compulsory schools, but we now see improvement and
Q3 2019 AcadeMedia AB Earnings Call Transcript
May 07, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...