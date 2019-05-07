Q3 2019 AcadeMedia AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

Marcus StrÃ¶mberg - AcadeMedia AB(publ)-President&CEO



So good morning. I'm Marcus StrÃ¶mberg, and together with me, Eola, sitting next to me. And good morning to this presentation about the quarter 3 of AcadeMedia.



So this time of the year is really fantastic in AcadeMedia because we are preparing for the exams of all our students, but we are also reporting this result. And we think that this result is quite good. It's a stable result. And also, we have seen improvement in our school segments. And I will go to Page #3, and let me give you a short CEO introduction, and then I will leave over to Eola to go through the numbers.



And in the report, you can see that we have been struggling with decline in the margin when it comes to compulsory schools, but we now see improvement and