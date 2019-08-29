Full Year 2019 AcadeMedia AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

Karl-Johan Bonnevier - DNB Markets, Research Division - Analyst



Good morning, and welcome to AcadeMedia's Q4 conference call to start with and following Capital Markets Day. My name is Karl-Johan Bonnevier. I work for DNB Markets and will assist with moderating at least the second part of the day.



But first of all, I would like to give the floor to Marcus and Eola to go through the Q4 report.



Marcus StrÃ¶mberg - AcadeMedia AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Karl-Johan, and good morning, everybody, and very welcome to AcadeMedia.



The start of the school year is really a fantastic time in AcadeMedia, we have all these children, students', parents' expectation of a new school year. And today, we will spend some time together. So welcome to our head office. This is AcadeMedia. We meet our principals. We meet our teachers. We have education program at this floor, and this room is called the [Pressco Area].



And yesterday, I got a notice at Facebook, on