Q4 2021 AcadeMedia AB Earnings Call Transcript

Marcus Strömberg - AcadeMedia AB(publ)-President&CEO



Well, thank you very much, and welcome to everybody to the presentation of our interim report for the quarter 4 and also our full year results. And I will start with just an introduction through the quarter and the full year, and Katarina will, after me, go through the numbers and deep dive in some things.



And it's a fantastic time for us now in August when we start all the schools. It has been a very strange year, but things are now going back to normal.



And if we go to Page #2, we must say that this year, 2021, even if it was a strange year, it has been a very fantastic year for AcadeMedia. That's been a strong year. We have had a very stable quality results, and the organic revenue was a growth