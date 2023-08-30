Q4 2023 AcadeMedia AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 30, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Marcus StrÃ¶mberg - AcadeMedia AB(publ)-President&CEO



So good morning, everybody, and welcome to this presentation of our full year result. And I will just give a short introduction, and then I will hand over to Katarina that will go through the numbers.



Now, first of all, we are very happy to start a new school year and, in fact, we are starting this school year with all-time high record when it comes to number of students. The number of students is up 5%, and we think that is a good start of the new year. And that is a result of the investment that we have done in vocational, training and also in our campuses, and also, of course, the growth in the international markets.



If you look at the revenue now in AcadeMedia, 25% of the revenue is outside of Sweden, 33% is