Q3 2020 Acroud AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Gustav Vadenbring - Acroud AB(publ)-CFO&Secretary



Well, thank you. Let's switch to Page 27, please. So I'm going to try to give you a flag of financial development in Q3 and where we're heading. And in Q3, we have seen the previous uptake in traffic from Poker Casino has slowed down somewhat in Q3, and that's after the COVID-19 outbreak then was very strong in April and May. In addition, we also see that we've been impacted by the retaking measures and adapted to the Dutch market, which also impacted our revenue level in Q3. And the Dutch market will be regulated then in 2021 which is we see an upside in corporation.



And if we look on Q4 in total, what we are standing for, we'll see an uptick in revenues. And it's a mix of both our strategic acquisitions, but mainly it's the NDC development we're seeing is taking uptake in October. And that we see to the -- in the growth to the right as well that NDC has been somewhat lower in Q3 2020, but we see a significant uptake then in October and that we're confident with.



So we switch to Page