Q3 2021 Acroud AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Robert Andersson - Acroud AB(publ)-CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this Q3 report of Acroud. So today, we will be taking a look at our last quarter where we've had strong NDC growth and we'll also have an outlook on the Dutch market.



So today's agenda, we will have a summary. We will have an overview and financial details as well as a closing comment also. My name is Robert Andersson, I'm the CEO. With me here today, I have Ruben GrÃ¤ve, who is our CEO for Affiliates, and he will be explaining to us all a little bit about the Dutch market.



So moving on. As I said, we've had a strong quarter-on-quarter NDC growth, and we will go into the Dutch reopening of the market.



So look at some figures to start with from the quarter. Our revenue amounted to a whole EUR 6.5 million. As you can see, that's up quite a bit over last year, and EBITDA amounted to EUR 1.2 million, and profit was almost EUR 600,000. NDC hit the record level of 40,000 and our cash flow was about EUR 1.2 million.



We have moved on and look at the period for the