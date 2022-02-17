Q4 2021 Acroud AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Robert Andersson - Acroud AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, and welcome to this Q4 and year-end report of 2021. My name is Robert Andersson, and I'm the CEO of Acroud since about 2 years. And with me, I have Roderick Attard who is our new CFO, and he will a bit later in the presentation introduce himself and go through some financial details. So I will start off with the summary and then I will try and describe the new Acroud and the over our key markets a little bit.



So it has been a very eventful quarter, and we have had a focus on operational efficiency all the way through. But first, let's look at some key figures. Our revenue exceeded EUR 6.5 million, while EBITDA was EUR 817,000. And this is offset by a one-off cost for our efficiency program. This will though result in