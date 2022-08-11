Q2 2022 Acroud AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Robert Andersson - Acroud AB(publ)-President&CEO



Okay. Thank you so much. Good morning, everyone -- to our Q2 2022 presentation, where we have had continued strong growth, and we also secured our refinancing. If we move on -- well, first of all, my name is Robert Andersson. I've been the CEO of the company now for about 2.5 years. And then with me, I have Roderick Attard. He will be doing the financial details later in this call.



But first off, we start off with a summary of this quarter. So if we look at revenue, it amounted to EUR 7.2 million. And if we look at EBITDA, it's EUR 1.8 million and NDC was a solid EUR 35,000. As you can see, we have year-over-year performed nice growth and even quarter-over-quarter to some extent. And we can move on.



If we look at the activities during