Q2 2020 Addtech AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 24, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Niklas Stenberg - Addtech AB - President & CEO



So we will start the session by walking through the main findings from the quarter and after that of course we will be happy to take questions. So first, for those of you who have the presentation, on the second page just some highlights. Overall we are of course very pleased with the results.



The increase of sales and the exceptional increase of earnings and the EBITA margin of 13%, I think altogether really show how sustainable this model is, particularly in light of -- that we have quite strong comparison figures and the uncertainties regarding the economic cycle, as we all know. The margin of 13% [is a little bit curious]; it is actually an all-time high for a quarter for Addtech.



Speaking of the economic cycle, what we are noticing is that the markets vary now a bit more between (inaudible) face and the customer segments. I will come back to that later. So, I think you can conclude that we are quite late in the cycle in certain segments, but at the same time we have many customers who are investing to gain competitive advantages,