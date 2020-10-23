Q2 2021 Addtech AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 23, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Addtech presentation for the Q2 report. (Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present Niklas Stenberg, CEO; and Malin Enarson, CFO.



I will now hand over to Niklas Stenberg. Please go ahead.



Niklas Stenberg - Addtech AB(publ.)-MD - President, CEO & Director



Yes, welcome, everyone to this presentation of our second quarter. First, some highlights. All in all, a stable report, slightly better than consensus. So good work from our analysts.



We ended up with a sales decline with 7% in the quarter, to a large extent, relating to COVID-19 and especially the very tough headwinds in scrubber business. Varying business climate, but generally, we saw a gradual improvement in the end of the quarter. The margin of 11.2% is well approved, in my opinion, and a good proof that our portfolio gives certain hedge in times like this and also that our focus on cost management has been efficient and balanced. We have also kept a good pace on acquisitions so far and we see an