Oct 27, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Good morning. This is the conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Addtech second quarter report presentation. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Niklas Stenberg, CEO; and Ms. Malin Enarson, CFO. Please go ahead.
Niklas Stenberg - Addtech AB(publ.)-MD - President, CEO & Director
Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for listening in to this webcast. If I start with a very brief overview, we can sum up another very strong quarter. The high customer activity continued in all business areas, and we see the net sales up by 36%, of which 19% organic. And again, our entrepreneurial-driven culture in companies have continued to handle the inflation pressure and value chain disruption in a very good way and also defended our margins at high level.
So we had an EBITDA growth of 37% and with a historically high EBITDA margin of 13.2% and also here, strong contributions across the line. The demand continued at high levels.
Q2 2023 Addtech AB Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 27, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...