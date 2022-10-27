Q2 2023 Addtech AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning. This is the conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Addtech second quarter report presentation. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Niklas Stenberg, CEO; and Ms. Malin Enarson, CFO. Please go ahead.



Niklas Stenberg - Addtech AB(publ.)-MD - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for listening in to this webcast. If I start with a very brief overview, we can sum up another very strong quarter. The high customer activity continued in all business areas, and we see the net sales up by 36%, of which 19% organic. And again, our entrepreneurial-driven culture in companies have continued to handle the inflation pressure and value chain disruption in a very good way and also defended our margins at high level.



So we had an EBITDA growth of 37% and with a historically high EBITDA margin of 13.2% and also here, strong contributions across the line. The demand continued at high levels.