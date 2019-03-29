Full Year 2018 Aevis Victoria SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 29, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Antoine Hubert - Aevis Victoria SA - Delegate of the Board



Yes, hello, everybody. Welcome to the Annual Report Conference Call. And I will present to you in detail the strategy and the result of the company.



Highlights for 2018. So we made CHF 70.5 million net profit on the AEVIS holding level. This profit is not reflected in the consolidated accounts because it's the sale of a minority stake in Infracore. We will increase the distribution from CHF 0.55 to CHF 1.10 for '18. So this distribution will be proposed to the general shareholder meeting in May and distribution will occur on 2nd of July 2019. And this sale has made visible the net asset value of Infracore, CHF 432.5 million. And Infracore has capital of 10 million share. We sold 2 million share to Baloise at a