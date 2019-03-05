Mar 05, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Aeroflot Group 12M 2018 IFRS Financial Results Conference Call. This conference is being recorded.
And at this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Andrey Napolnov. Please go ahead, sir.
Andrey Napolnov - Public Joint Stock Company Aeroflot - Russian Airlines - Head of IR
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining us on 12 months and Q4 financial results call. Today we have following speakers: Deputy CEO for Commerce and Finance, Andrey Chikhanchin; Deputy CEO for Strategy and Marketing, Andrey Panov; Director of Revenue Management Department, Ivan Batanov; and Head of IFRS also, Artem Glaznev; and myself.
I would like to remind you that the press release and IFRS statements are available on our website, and the webcast presentation will be [on the website] after the call. Before we start, I would like to draw your attention to the fact that some information on the call may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events or performance, and actual results may differ
Full Year 2018 Aeroflot-Rossiyskiye Avialinii PAO Earnings Call (IFRS) Transcript
Mar 05, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...