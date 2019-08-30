Aug 30, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Andrey Napolnov - Public Joint Stock Company Aeroflot - Russian Airlines - Head of IR



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us on the call. We will discuss 6 months and Q2 2019 financial results. Today, we have following speakers on the call: Deputy CEO of Commerce and Finance, Andrey Chikhanchin; Deputy CEO of Strategic Service and Marketing, Andrey Panov; Director of Revenue Management Department and Network Planning, Ivan Batanov; Head of IFRS, Artem Glaznev; and myself.



I'd like, as usual, to draw your attention to the press release -- to the fact that press release and IFRS statements are available at our website in the Investor Relations section. And before we start, again, I'd like to draw your attention to the disclaimer statement that some information on the call may contain forward-looking statements and actual results may