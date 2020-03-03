Mar 03, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Aeroflot Group 12 End 2020 IFRS Financial Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Andrey Napolnov, Head of Investor Relations. Sir, please go ahead.
Andrey Napolnov - Public Joint Stock Company Aeroflot - Russian Airlines - Head of IR
Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us on the call to discuss Aeroflot Group's 12 months and Q4 financial results. Today, I have following speakers on the call: Deputy CFO for Commercial finance, Andrey Chikhanchin; Deputy CEO for Strategy, Service and Marketing, Andrey Panov; Director of Revenue Management Department and Network Planning, Ivan Batanov; and Head of IFRS, Artem Glaznev; and myself.
We're going to have, first of all, the presentation and then a Q&A session. Before we begin, I'd like to remind that press release, IFRS statements and Excel data book are available at our website's Investor Relations section. And webcast presentation will be available at the website after the call.
Full Year 2019 Aeroflot-Rossiyskiye Avialinii PAO Earnings Call (IFRS) Transcript
Mar 03, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...