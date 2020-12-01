Dec 01, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Andrey Napolnov - Public Joint Stock Company Aeroflot - Russian Airlines - Head of IR



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on the call to discuss Aeroflot Group for Q3 and 9 months financial results. Today, we have following speakers on the call. Our Deputy CEO for Commerce and Finance, Andrey Chikhanchin; Deputy CEO for Strategy, Service and Marketing, Andrey Panov; the Director of Revenue Management, Ivan Batanov; and myself.



Before we start, I would like to draw your attention to the fact that some information on the call may contain forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially