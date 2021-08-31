Aug 31, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the call to discuss Aeroflot Group's Q2 2021 financial results. Today, we have following speakers on the call: Deputy CEO for Commerce and Finance, Andrey Chikhanchin; Deputy CEO for Strategy, Service and Marketing, Andrey Panov; and myself. We also have Ivan Batanov, Director of Revenue Network Management, on the call and Artem Glaznev, Head of IFRS.



I'd like to remind you that the press release and IFRS statements are available at the website, Investor Relations section.