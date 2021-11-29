Nov 29, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Andrey Napolnov - Public Joint Stock Company Aeroflot - Russian Airlines - Head of IR



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the call to discuss our Q3 2021 financial results. Today, we have following speakers on the call: Deputy CEO of Commerce and Finance, Andrey Chikhanchin; Deputy CEO for Strategy, Service and Marketing, Andrey Panov; director of Revenue Managements and Network Planning, Ivan Batanov; and myself. I'd like to remind you that press release and press statements are available on the website, Investor Relations section, and the webcast presentation will be available after the call.



And as always I draw your attention to the fact that some information on the call may contain forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from