Full Year 2019 Agrana Beteiligungs AG Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to AGRANA's conference call. We will be presenting our annual results for '18-'19 financial year. You already got some insight regarding our figures when we published an ad-hoc announcement on the 9th of April. Today we will provide you with further details on all segments and more details on outlook.



With us today are 3 of the 4 members of our management board. Our CEO, Mr. Marihart, will start the presentation with an overview of the results and highlights of '18-'19; Mr. Fritz Gattermayer, our CSO, will continue and give you more color on all segments; afterwards, our CFO,