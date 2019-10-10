Half Year 2020 Agrana Beteiligungs AG Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 10, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Hannes Haider - AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft - Head of Corporate Communications & IR



Yes, good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our conference call presenting our results for the first half '19/'20. You already got some insights in our figures when we published an ad hoc announcement on the 16th of September. With us today are 4 out of 5 members of the management board. Our CEO, Mr. Marihart, will start the presentation with an overview of the results and highlights of the first half. Our new Board member and CTO, Mr. Norbert Harringer, will present then an investment overview. Mr. Fritz Gattermayer, our CSO, will continue and give you more color then on the segments. Then Mr. BÃ¼ttner will report on the