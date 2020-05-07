Full Year 2020 Agrana Beteiligungs AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Hannes Haider - AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft - Head of Corporate Communications & IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to AGRANA's conference call presenting the annual results for 2019/'20. You already got some insights in our figures when we posted an ad-hoc announcement regarding the dividend proposal on the 22nd of April.



Today, we will provide you with further details on the audited financial statements. With us today are 4 out of 5 members of the management Board. Mr. Marihart, CEO of the group, will start the presentation with an overview on the results and highlights of 2019/'20. Our CTO, Mr. Harringer, will present an investment overview and CapEx outlook. Mr. Gattermayer, our CSO, will continue and give you more color then on all segments. Then our CFO, Mr. BÃ¼ttner, will present the financial statements in detail. And finally, again, the CEO will conclude with an outlook and a section on COVID-19.



There is, as always, a presentation available in the IR section of our website. The presentation will take about 40 minutes. And afterwards, the