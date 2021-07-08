Q1 2022 Agrana Beteiligungs AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 08, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Hannes Haider - AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft - Head of Corporate Communications & IR



Yes. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our conference call presenting our results for the first quarter '21, '22. You already got some insights when we published an ad hoc announcement on the 16th of June. Today, we will provide you with further details also on all segments.



With us today are 3 out of 4 members of the management Board. Our new CEO, Mr. Muhleisen will start the presentation introducing the new management Board and providing an overview on the highlights of the first quarter, then he will talk about the market environment in the 3 segments. Afterwards, our CTO, Mr. Harringer, will present to you what is going on