Full Year 2022 Agrana Beteiligungs AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Hannes Haider - AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft - Head of Corporate Communications & IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our conference call presenting our annual results '21/'22. You already got some insights in our figures when we published 2 ad hoc announcements on the 23rd of March and on the 25th of April. Today, we will provide you with further details on all segments and also on the audited financial statements.



With us today are 3 out of 4 members of the Management Board, Markus MÃ¼hleisen, CEO of the group, will start the presentation with an overview on the highlights and will comment on the market environment. Our CTO, Norbert Harringer, will afterwards present to you what is going on