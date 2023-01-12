Q3 2023 Agrana Beteiligungs AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 12, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. I am Franzy, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the AGRANA results for the first 3 quarters of 2022/'23 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Hannes, can you hear me?



Hannes Haider - AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft - Head of Corporate Communications & IR



Yes.



Operator



You can go ahead.



Hannes Haider - AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft - Head of Corporate Communications & IR



So good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our conference call for the first 3 quarters of 2022/'23. First of all, I would like you to wish a Happy New Year and all the best for 2023.



You already got some insights in our figures when we published an ad hoc announcement mid of December. Today, we will provide you with further details on the financials and also on the segments. As announced in our invitation, a presentation is available in reference to our call. You can find this