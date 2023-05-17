Full Year 2023 Agrana Beteiligungs AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Hannes Haider - AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft - Head of Corporate Communications & IR



Yes. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to AGRANA's conference call presenting our annual results for 2022-'23 financial year. You already got some insights in our figures when we published 2 talk announcements on the 27th of March and on the 28th of April.



Today, we will provide you with more details on all segments and the audited financial statements. As announced in our invitation, presentation is available in reference to our call. You can find this presentation in the IR section of our website.



With us today are 3 out of 4 members of the management Board. Markus Muhleisen, CEO of the group, will start the presentation with an overview on the highlights of the last financial year. He will also comment on the market environment in the 3 segments. CTO, Norbert Harringer, will afterwards present to you the group's ESG activities. He will also tell you what is going on in the group regarding raw materials, production and investment. And finally, our CFO, Stephan Buttner, will