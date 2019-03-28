Mar 28, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT
Unidentified Company Representative -
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of Central China Real Estate Limited, I would like to welcome you to the investor presentation of Annual Results Announcement 2018. First, I would like to introduce the management team of Central China Real Estate who are here today. Mr. Wu Po Sum, Chairman; Mr. Felix Wang, Executive Director; Mr. Yuan Xujun, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Hu Ping, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Vinh Mai, Head of Investor Relations and Chief Investment Officer.
Here is the agenda today. First of all, Chairman Wu will give a welcome speech. After that, we will walk you through the PowerPoint presentation and then we will have the Q&A section. May I now invite Chairman Wu, please? (foreign language)
Po Sum Wu - Central China Real Estate Limited - Founder & Chairman
Friends, good afternoon to you. Every year, when it comes around to this time of results announcement, we would see a lot of old friends here. These old friends, at least in the past 11 years or so, they have been following us and
Full Year 2018 Central China Real Estate Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 28, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT
