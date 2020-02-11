Q4 2019 Asiakastieto Group Plc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Pia Katila - Asiakastieto Group Oyj - IR Manager



Good afternoon, all, and welcome to Asiakastieto's Full Year 2019 Results info. Welcome also all of you who are following this through the webcast system or listening on conference call live.



First, our management present here today. I have here with me our CEO, Jukka Ruuska.



Jukka Ruuska - Asiakastieto Group Oyj - CEO



Hello.



Pia Katila - Asiakastieto Group Oyj - IR Manager



CFO, Elina StrÃ¥hlman.



Elina StrÃ¥hlman - Asiakastieto Group Oyj - CFO & Member of Executive Board



Hello.



Pia Katila - Asiakastieto Group Oyj - IR Manager



Head of Planning -- Financial Planning and Analysis, Antti Kauppila.



Antti Kauppila;Head of FP&A -



Good afternoon.



Pia Katila - Asiakastieto Group Oyj - IR Manager



Director of SME and Consumers, Siri Hane.

