Feb 11, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
Pia Katila - Asiakastieto Group Oyj - IR Manager
Good afternoon, all, and welcome to Asiakastieto's Full Year 2019 Results info. Welcome also all of you who are following this through the webcast system or listening on conference call live.
First, our management present here today. I have here with me our CEO, Jukka Ruuska.
Jukka Ruuska - Asiakastieto Group Oyj - CEO
Hello.
Pia Katila - Asiakastieto Group Oyj - IR Manager
CFO, Elina StrÃ¥hlman.
Elina StrÃ¥hlman - Asiakastieto Group Oyj - CFO & Member of Executive Board
Hello.
Pia Katila - Asiakastieto Group Oyj - IR Manager
Head of Planning -- Financial Planning and Analysis, Antti Kauppila.
Antti Kauppila;Head of FP&A -
Good afternoon.
Pia Katila - Asiakastieto Group Oyj - IR Manager
Director of SME and Consumers, Siri Hane.
Q4 2019 Asiakastieto Group Plc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 11, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...